Funding for mice-infested apartments could be cut

SHELBINA, Mo. (WGEM) -

Federal officials shared more information on the process to get rid of a mice infestation at Shelbina North Apartments.

Residents showed WGEM News the problem earlier this week. They were dealing with several mice that were leaving feces throughout and, according to residents, causing people to get sick.

Housing and Urban Development officials said Friday that the property owner will be given time to get rid of the mice and bring the property back into compliance. Then the property will be inspected. 

If it doesn't pass inspection, federal officials said funding for the complex could be cut off.

Residents reported the property manager and maintenance staff inspected the apartments and set traps on Thursday. They said the landlord told them Friday there will be multiple upcoming inspections of the apartments.

