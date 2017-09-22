Quincy native worries about family in Puerto Rico - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Chelsea Smith, Meteorologist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Ten years ago, Quincy resident, Luz Sanfeliz, moved from Puerto Rico to Quincy. She said her whole family, including two daughters, still live in Puerto Rico and was there when the hurricane hit.

The category 4 storm made landfall there Wednesday and the island is still without power. Sanfeliz said she hasn't heard from her family since Monday. 

"Very sad, because I don't know nothing about my family and I try to reach every morning when I wake and try to make contact, but no contact," said Sanfeliz.

She said if she doesn't hear from her family within three weeks, she will return to Puerto Rico to reconnect with them.

