National Farm Safety and Health Week underway

Harvest season is underway and this week is National Farm Safety and Health Week.

The Adams County Farm Bureau said farmers need to make sure they are staying hydrated while working long hours and to be aware of their surroundings. The manager at the farm bureau said the biggest risk factor for farmers is farm equipment on the roads and wants to make sure farmers and the general public stay safe.

"It's really important to stress safety out there," said Shawn Valter the Adams County Farm Bureau Manager. "Not only for the farmer who's kind of under a time crunch trying to get his crop in, but also just for the general public, because they are going to be coming in contact with the farmers on the roadways. We want everyone to slow down and be safe and share the road. "

He said if you see farm equipment with the SMV emblem, which is the orange triangles, that indicates they are moving at 25 miles per hour or less and says to slow down and share the road.