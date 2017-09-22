Football teams stress hydration during excessive heat

Players under the Friday night lights had to battle excessive heat, with warnings in place for some areas.

As area teams drew close to kick off, temperatures still felt above the 90's.

"It's very strange," Unity-Payson Football head coach Conner McLaughlin said. "I told the kids all week it's very different. This is probably the hottest overall week we've had, even considering two-a-days."

Uncommon playing conditions with just over a week left in September and fall officially starting Friday. Senior Todd Kelly says the team stressed how important it is to drink plenty of water.

"I just try to keep my mind on staying hydrated and making sure I can be out there every play because I know my team is going to need it and I need my team," Kelly said.

While players frequently took breaks to drink water, McLaughlin emphasized staying hydrated during practice this week.

"It doesn't happen three or four hours before a game," McLaughlin explained. "It happens 24 to 48 hours before."

Another emphasis in the excessive heat, listen to your body when it needs a break

"When you are 15, 16 and 17, you are a little invincible, but again most of the time their minds say the correct thing," McLaughlin added. "They will tell themselves when it's too much."

The heat also impacts those even waiting to get in the game.

"I know we need it when we're playing, but they need to be drinking on the sideline," Kelly said "Whenever they need to step up, they need to go in the game and don't need be cramping up or anything."

Coaches said that goes for fans as well.

"With this type of heat and this type of humidity, it affects everybody," McLaughlin said.

Officials remind the public if you plan on spending time outdoors this weekend, just drink plenty of water.