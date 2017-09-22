Great River Grape Escape underway this weekend - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Grape Escape underway this weekend

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

If you love wine, Quincy is the place to be this weekend for the 12th annual Great River Grape Escape at Clat Adams Park.

The event opens at noon both Saturday and Sunday. 

Organizers say you'll have the chance to sample dozens of wines while listening to live music.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.