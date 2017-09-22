Local farmer sees apple production boost

Hannibal School District Superintendent Susan Johnson said in an email Thursday night that some Hannibal schools will let out early Friday because of the heat.More >>
Hannibal turns to some outside help to deal with the city's stormwater sewersMore >>
Dated equipment and technology can be a real issue for Tri-State emergency workers, but in Pike County, Illinois, that's about to change.More >>
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department says they've reached out to the owner of Shelbina North Apartments about its recent mice infestation.More >>
An 8.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Mexico earlier this month. Then, on Tuesday a 7.1 earthquake shook Central Mexico. The earthquakes caused buildings to crumble in Mexico and search and rescue crews are still hard at work. The Marion County Emergency Management director said similar destruction could happen in the Tri-States...More >>
A plan to help veterans find a place to live is coming to fruition in Quincy.More >>
A report from an Illinois agency says residents who buy insurance on the state's health care exchange could see rate increases for the lowest-priced plans by 2018.More >>
Public Housing tenants in Shelbina, Missouri, are dealing with an infestation of mice.More >>
Police are hailing a math and PE teacher who helped defuse a school shooting at an eastern Illinois high school Wednesday.More >>
