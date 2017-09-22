Local farmer sees apple production boost

After taking a hit in the 2015 windstorm, a local orchard says its bounced back big this year.

Owners at Edgewood Orchard say all varieties of apples ripened well, something they didn't see two years ago. The July 2015 windstorm along with hail toppled some trees and ruined crops.

Owners say to get good apples, you need moisture and cool weather

"Even though it's been very hot the last week, It's been a relatively good year," Co-Owner Jim Zellerman said. "August was actually not terribly hot."

The owners say they're harvesting apples now, but are a few weeks away from making this year's cider.