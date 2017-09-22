Recruiting service helps Hannibal with substitute teacher shorta - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Recruiting service helps Hannibal with substitute teacher shortage

Posted:
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

After dealing with a major shortage of substitute teachers last school year, the Hannibal School District says getting outside help really worked.

The school district hired Kelly Services to recruit new subs. Administrators say the district has had 358 teacher absences so far in 2017 and all but one of them have been filled with a substitute teacher.

 
 

