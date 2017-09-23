MY TAKE: Eye opening night across the Tri-State football landscape

We had a goaline stand. We had big hits. We had a play that caught the eye of the nation. We had a record breaking play. We had multiple players with more than 200 yards rushing. This, my friends, was a fun night of football. WGEM Sports Director Ben Marth wraps it up with quick hitters from near and far.



-- There's a reason Jirehl Brock will be on the sidelines for Saturday's Iowa/Penn State game at Kinnick Stadium. The Quincy High School junior running back had another jaw-dropping performance, literally. If you didn't see it we'll let the highlight speak for itself, simply check out Sports Extra. Brock lowered his shoulder and the Rock Island defensive back had his helmet tossed/kicked to the side. It's the first time I've called a high school football highlight and been utterly speechless. Brock's performance was one thing. But more importantly the Blue Devils captured their first regular season win at Rocky in 40 years. It sets up a must-see showdown with Alleman next week at Flinn Stadium. The winner likely takes the WB6 crown.



-- West Hancock made sure to let us all know that they indeed are not a flash in the pan. It's one thing to beat QND at home but more impressive to do the same thing at 10th and Jackson. That's exactly what the Titans did as Riley Langford, Bryce Wilson, Bryce Buckert, and a vastly underrated offensive line, showed plenty of the playbook in earning a really good win to become playoff eligible. The 75-yard screen pass called by offensive coordinator Jim Unruh from Buckert to Langford in the fourth quarter was the difference. West Hancock has now won 14 consecutive regular season games and the road warriors finish with three out of their final four games at home. And props to the Titan fan base who showed up in droves to pack the west side of Advance Physical Therapy Field.



-- QND wrapped up its four-game home stand with only one win to show for it. With three out of their final four games on the road the Raiders will have to win at least three of those to avoid missing the playoffs for the second straight season. On a positive note - great individual performances in my opinion from Jackson Connell, Simon Holtschlag, Hunter Smith, and Brady Gilliland.



-- How about the night from Monroe City's Cole Pennewell? The senior fullback carried the ball 24 times for 240 yards and three touchdowns in the Panthers 36-14 win over Brookfield. Head coach David Kirby told us on The 5th Quarter that Pennewell "is a physical kid and embodies the kind of football we want to play." And he's an even better linebacker and young man.



-- Is there anything Brown County's Devin Tynan can't do? Unity-Payson gave the Hornets all they can handle and Tynan rose to the occasion with 221 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns. After the Mustangs cut the deficit to a single touchdown with less than 2:00 to play, Tynan answered with a 52-yard TD just 12 seconds later to tie the bow on the road win. Brown County is 5-0 and once again playoff eligible.



-- Palmyra's win streak is now at five as the Panthers completed their latest business trip with a 58-14 win at Louisiana. Kevin Miles' team gained 261 yards on the ground and averaged nearly seven yards a carry.



-- Tough night for Southeast Iowa as all three area teams suffered setbacks, including Fort Madison who lost for the first time at home this season.



-- Hat tip to Knox County's Nick Edwards. The senior quarterback missed last season with a back injury but hasn't missed a beat in 2017. Edwards had four touchdown passes in the 34-12 win at Salisbury. Hayden Miller was once again really good as well with three TD receptions and a rushing TD. The Eagles have won three straight and host one of the bigger games on the Week 7 slate next Friday night as Scotland County comes to Edina.



-- Central fought until the end but fell to Beardstown 26-22 in yet another WIVC North battle. The Tigers held the Panthers out of the end zone from the two-yard line as time expired. Still, Brad Dixon's group put themselves in good position to win and simply fell short. A no doubt learning experience for a team heading to Unity-Payson next week and still has a pair of undefeated squads on their schedule - Brown County and Carrollton.



-- Hannibal rebounded from a sluggish first quarter to post another NCMC win over Fulton on Homecoming. We continue to see the emergence of Dante Reading who rushed for 95 yards and three touchdowns. Gabe Worthington added 144 yards passing and three touchdowns, a pair to Wyatt Waelder and another to Will Whitaker. The Pirates out-gained the Hornets 242-49 on the ground. A big test awaits next week at Moberly, the Spartans have won four in a row.



-- The tough breaks continues for Rushville-Industry who lost to North Fulton 32-28. The Rockets (0-5) lost for the third time by single digits and have had as difficult of a schedule as anyone in the Tri-States. Entering Friday their opponents had a combined record of 17-3.



-- Clark County remains the best team in Northeast Missouri with a losing record, especially when you consider who they faced the first five weeks - in order: Monroe City, Centralia, Macon, West Hancock, and Palmyra. We captured some really good stuff while we were at Highland Friday from London Bronk, Caleb Lapsley, Zeb Riney, and Spencer Gregory. The Indians may just run the table from here on out prior to districts, but it's a safe bet South Shelby will be a challenge in two weeks.



That's it for me. I need dinner and a pillow because an early morning auctioneer duty awaits for yours truly. Thanks again for watching and reading. See you back on this corner of cyberspace one week fro now.