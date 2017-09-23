Hundreds attend wine festival on Quincy's riverfront

People were encouraged to bring tents to keep cool from the heat.

People who attended could purchase food from The Abbey.

The public was able to taste and buy wine that is not available in grocery stores.

The Great River Grape Escape at the Clat Adams Park

The heat did not stop people from coming out to the Great River Grape Escape on Saturday.

Hundreds of people tasted wine on the Quincy riverfront.

Chairman Matt Schulte, said the two day event has exclusive wine that you can't get in the grocery store.

This is the 12th year of the event and residents said this is an annual tradition for family and friends.

"We already camped out and found a nice shady space, so we can buy a couple bottles of wine and enjoy each others company," said Missy Jansen who came to the event with a group of friends. She said they have not missed this event since it started.

The event will continue Sunday from noon and until 5 p.m at Clat Adams Park.

A wine glass and five drinking tickets is $15