Local Red Cross trains volunteers for hurricane recovery

The disaster relief trailer taken to places like Florida and Texas

Thousands of volunteers are in Texas and Florida cleaning up the damage and helping those in need after Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

Saturday morning, people in the Tri-States got hands on training before heading down there.

After watching the hurricane damage on TV, Tri-State resident Virginia Ranville said she wants to help.

"I know I'm capable of it," Ranville said. "I was born and raised a farm girl in Missouri, so I know how to work. I thought this would give me the opportunity to just pay back."

Around 13 people participated in the nine hour Red Cross training Saturday.

"Most of the time when we get done, most of the people are really surprised how much the Red Cross can do and are willing to train people so that they're ready to do it," Red Cross instructor Paul Soebbing said.

Volunteers learned how to respond to disasters and to know exactly what's in trailers used for disaster relief.

"We Give them transportation to whatever sight they're supposed to go to," Soebbing said. "They'll have a mission card with some money on it. They're going to be ready."

The trailers have everything disaster victims need from cots to bug spray. Steve Johnson said he was getting a refresher course after already going to Texas to help flood victims.

"I was deployed as a counselor in the George R. Brown center where there was like 10-11,000 people," Johnson said. "My job would be to roam the area and counsel people that were depressed or looked like they were isolating."

Soebbing said having an open ear is the most important thing to have when helping those devastated by a storm.

"These people want to tell their story and they have to tell their story so that they can hear it," Soebbing added. "I always tell the volunteers when they go out, you have to remember that these people are at a place you never want to be."

If you would like to volunteer, officials said stop by and sign up at the Red Cross office on North 23rd St in Quincy. Or you can click HERE.