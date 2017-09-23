Ralls County woman airlifted to hospital after driving into a tree

A Vandalia, Missouri woman is recovering in the hospital after she drove off the road and slammed into a tree on Friday.



Missouri State Highway Patrol said 32-year-old Casey Charlton was headed south on Highway T when she drove off the right side of the roadway in her 2005 Dodge Dakota.

Troopers said she was airlifted to blessing hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers said there was extensive damage to the car and Charlton was wearing a safety device.