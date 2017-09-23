Blessing hosts women's wellness event - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing hosts women's wellness event

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Several local women got free health screenings Saturday.

It was a part of Blessing's "Be Strong! Women's Wellness in Action" event.

The goal was to allow women to relax and get some tips on healthy life decisions.

There were cooking demonstrations, self breast examinations, and skin care consultations.

Organizer Sarah Stegeman said many women left the event with new knowledge about their body. 

"It's a good base line for you to maybe make some goals and recenter and focus on wellness because we aren't getting any younger, everyday we age," Stegeman said. "With that comes illnesses and sicknesses that otherwise could of been prevented had we stayed ahead of it." 

Around 200 women attended the event.

