Families enjoy Quincy Park District's Fall Festival

Families taking in the firetruck at the Fall Festival

Families were able to enjoy the sunshine at the Fall Festival put on by the Quincy Park District.

Organizers said the events were for the kids with games, an animal display, and inflatables.

The Quincy Fire Department also gave fire truck tours while the Air Evac helicopter flew over the park. Organizer Adam Rapp said they host the event because it's fun and family friendly.

"Everything is centered and focused with games around children and youth sports, getting them into activities and getting out into the community," Rapp added.

The event was free for everyone.