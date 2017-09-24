Saturday's Area Scores-September 23 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Saturday's Area Scores-September 23

Posted:

**College Football**

(NCAA FCS/FBS)
19) Western Illinois: 52
Coastal Carolina: 10
Sean McGuire: 17-19 pass, 276yds, 3 TD
Leathernecks: First (3-0) start since 1935
First time WIU has won it's first 3 road games in program history

(NCAA Div. II)
Quincy: 6
Southwest Baptist: 55
Hawks: (2-2, 0-1 GLVC)

(NAIA)
Culver-Stockton: 23
Avila: 31
Wildcats: (0-5) 

**High School Football**

Illini West: 50
Peoria Heights: 26
Nick Vorhies: 172yds rush, 3 TD
Chargers: (3-2)

North Shelby: 24
Rock Port: 72
Raiders: (2-4)

**High School Soccer, Boys**

Jacksonville: 2
QND: 5
Mac Little: 3 Goals
Raiders: (12-3)

Canton: 1
St. Charles Lutheran: 3
Brady Davis: Goal

(Camdenton Tournament)
Hannibal: 7
Lebenon: 0
Nathan DeStefane: 2 Goals
Adam Albright: Goal, 5 Assists

Hannibal: 2
Hillsboro: 0
Cory Allensworth: Goal
Adam Albright: Goal
Pirates: (13-3)

*College Soccer, Men's**

Bellevue: 2
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
Hugo Lopez: PK
Trojans: (4-4) 

Culver-Stockton: 5
Evangel: 2

**College Soccer, Women's**

Culver-Stockton: 4
Evangel: 0

**High School Softball**

Hannibal: 2
Bowling Green: 3
Katelynn Charlton: GW RBI

(Centralia Tournament)
*Consolation Championship
Monett: 0
Palmyra: 8
Comstock: WP

Macon: 1
Palmyra: 2

Mexico: 6
Palmyra: 3

(Schuyler County Tournament)
*Championship
Marceline: 1
Knox County: 0

*3rd Place
Schuyler County: 3
Scotland County: 6

Scotland County: 2
Marceline: 8

Schuyler County: 5
Knox County: 6

(South Callaway Tourament)

Mark Twain: 6
Wright City: 7

St. Elizabeth: 7
Mark Twain: 8
F/8 innings 

**Junior High Baseball**

(IESA Sectionals)

Williamsville: 5
Quincy Hr. High: 6
*QJHS advances to state tournament

Nayvoo: 2
Pikeland: 3
*Pikeland advances to state tournament

**High School Volleyball**

Unity: 2
Calhoun: 1
(22-25, 25-16, 31-29)
Addison Miller: 21 Kills
Kaylee Nichols: 35 Assists

(Troy Tournament)

Hannibal: 0
Kirkwood: 2
(25-23, 25-20)

Wentzville Liberty: 2
Hannibal: 0
(25-19, 25-22)

Hannibal: 2
St. Charles West; 0
(25-20, 25-12)

Troy: 0
Hannibal: 2
(25-16, 25-23)
Kayle Falconer: 11 Kills, 3 Aces, 42 Assists (Tournament Total)

(SEISC Tournament)
*Conference Finals
6) Holy Trinity: 1
5) New London: 2

Holy Trinity: 2
Central Lee: 0

Holy Trinity: 2
West Burlington: 0
(25-14, 25-20)

**High School Golf, Boys**

(Galesburg Invite)
1) Quincy High: 295
2) Peoria Notre Dame: 298
3) Alleman: 304
Best Area Finisher: TJ Wensing (72)

**High School Cross Country**

(Monmouth-Roseville Invite)

*Girls Team Results
1) Macomb: 63
2) Annawan-Wethersfield: 66
3 Mon-Rose: 83

*Top Area Finisher (Girls)
Maya Stovall (Macomb): 1st Place

*Boys Team Results
1) Macomb: 44
2) Farmington: 70
3) Rockridge: 72

*Top Area Finisher
Dakota Shepler (Macomb): 9th Place










 

