Saturday's Area Scores-September 23

**College Football**



(NCAA FCS/FBS)

19) Western Illinois: 52

Coastal Carolina: 10

Sean McGuire: 17-19 pass, 276yds, 3 TD

Leathernecks: First (3-0) start since 1935

First time WIU has won it's first 3 road games in program history



(NCAA Div. II)

Quincy: 6

Southwest Baptist: 55

Hawks: (2-2, 0-1 GLVC)



(NAIA)

Culver-Stockton: 23

Avila: 31

Wildcats: (0-5)



**High School Football**



Illini West: 50

Peoria Heights: 26

Nick Vorhies: 172yds rush, 3 TD

Chargers: (3-2)



North Shelby: 24

Rock Port: 72

Raiders: (2-4)



**High School Soccer, Boys**



Jacksonville: 2

QND: 5

Mac Little: 3 Goals

Raiders: (12-3)



Canton: 1

St. Charles Lutheran: 3

Brady Davis: Goal



(Camdenton Tournament)

Hannibal: 7

Lebenon: 0

Nathan DeStefane: 2 Goals

Adam Albright: Goal, 5 Assists



Hannibal: 2

Hillsboro: 0

Cory Allensworth: Goal

Adam Albright: Goal

Pirates: (13-3)



*College Soccer, Men's**



Bellevue: 2

Hannibal-LaGrange: 1

Hugo Lopez: PK

Trojans: (4-4)



Culver-Stockton: 5

Evangel: 2



**College Soccer, Women's**



Culver-Stockton: 4

Evangel: 0



**High School Softball**



Hannibal: 2

Bowling Green: 3

Katelynn Charlton: GW RBI



(Centralia Tournament)

*Consolation Championship

Monett: 0

Palmyra: 8

Comstock: WP



Macon: 1

Palmyra: 2



Mexico: 6

Palmyra: 3



(Schuyler County Tournament)

*Championship

Marceline: 1

Knox County: 0



*3rd Place

Schuyler County: 3

Scotland County: 6



Scotland County: 2

Marceline: 8



Schuyler County: 5

Knox County: 6



(South Callaway Tourament)



Mark Twain: 6

Wright City: 7



St. Elizabeth: 7

Mark Twain: 8

F/8 innings



**Junior High Baseball**



(IESA Sectionals)



Williamsville: 5

Quincy Hr. High: 6

*QJHS advances to state tournament



Nayvoo: 2

Pikeland: 3

*Pikeland advances to state tournament



**High School Volleyball**



Unity: 2

Calhoun: 1

(22-25, 25-16, 31-29)

Addison Miller: 21 Kills

Kaylee Nichols: 35 Assists



(Troy Tournament)



Hannibal: 0

Kirkwood: 2

(25-23, 25-20)



Wentzville Liberty: 2

Hannibal: 0

(25-19, 25-22)



Hannibal: 2

St. Charles West; 0

(25-20, 25-12)



Troy: 0

Hannibal: 2

(25-16, 25-23)

Kayle Falconer: 11 Kills, 3 Aces, 42 Assists (Tournament Total)



(SEISC Tournament)

*Conference Finals

6) Holy Trinity: 1

5) New London: 2



Holy Trinity: 2

Central Lee: 0



Holy Trinity: 2

West Burlington: 0

(25-14, 25-20)



**High School Golf, Boys**



(Galesburg Invite)

1) Quincy High: 295

2) Peoria Notre Dame: 298

3) Alleman: 304

Best Area Finisher: TJ Wensing (72)



**High School Cross Country**



(Monmouth-Roseville Invite)



*Girls Team Results

1) Macomb: 63

2) Annawan-Wethersfield: 66

3 Mon-Rose: 83



*Top Area Finisher (Girls)

Maya Stovall (Macomb): 1st Place



*Boys Team Results

1) Macomb: 44

2) Farmington: 70

3) Rockridge: 72



*Top Area Finisher

Dakota Shepler (Macomb): 9th Place





















