Hannibal teen arrested after hitting a woman with her car

Ford Taurus damaged in the hit and run.

Police have arrested a teenage girl following a hit and run at the corner of Hope and Griffith Street in Hannibal.

Hannibal Police said officers responded to a disturbance on Hope Street that involved a large group of people Sunday afternoon.

During the disturbance, police said a vehicle drove through the crowd and struck a female.

Police said the driver then fled the area.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver sped up and hit the woman. The victim then flew over the truck and hit a parked car.

After searching the area, officers located the driver and said it was a 17-year-old girl from Hannibal.

Police said the victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation and police said more information will be released later.