North Adams Home Mini fair a big hit

A small town in Adams County came together to show support for residents living in a local nursing home.

Families said living away from their loved one can be tough.

Dave Crow was crowned King at North Adams Home's mini fair today, but living away from his normal home and family doesn't always feel like royalty.

"We have other rules that we have to get used to, that I had to get used to," Crow said.

For Dave's daughter, Leanne Walker, putting her father in a home was a tough decision

"It's not an easy choice, but it makes it easier when you know that it is a good place that gives good care and involves the community," Walker said. "They become a big part of your life, and become and extended family."

Families got a chance to have fun at today's mini fair, a tradition that has been going strong in Mendon for 38 years.

"The best parts is, it's a time when fall is starting and family and friends of our residents and our community can come together and get a nice visit in," North Adams Home Director Vickie Tipton said.

Money raised at the mini fair will go towards items residents use everyday like crayons and pencils for coloring.

"The proceeds from years past has helped with medical equipment, a carpet shampooer and lots of other things," Tipton said. "Mini fair is a way for the community to come together and help us with that."

Tipton said having more activities for residents is on the wish list.

"So our residents are able to experience more of the things that they like to do when they had their own home," Tipton said.

While kids rode rides and bounced in the bounce house, residents like Dave took in as much family time as he could.

"I enjoy my family," Crow added. "If it wasn't for my family, I couldn't make it."

Organizers said around 250 people came out to the fair raising more than $2,000 for the home.

