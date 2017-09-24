Lack of rain causing more brush fires in the area

Fire crews responded to a field fire just east of Durham Missouri Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials said the blaze started near Highway 6 as a controlled burn but then spread to a field nearby.

Firefighters said because of the lack of rain in the last few weeks, more brush fires are likely if the heat and the lack of rain continue.

"It's just mainly because of kinda dry conditions," Fire Chief Kent Richmond with R-4 Fire Protection District said. "Even thought things kind of still look green, it's getting so dry because of not much rain. It's just getting to be the fall time of year and things are starting to day off and people just need to be a bit more careful."

Firefighters said if you are burning leaves in a rural area this fall, keep in mind how windy it is and always have water nearby.

