S&H Redemption Center closes its doors for good

Center on 12th and Avenue I in Fort Madison.

The owner of the redemption center that opened last month in Fort Madison says he's closing the doors for good.

S&H Redemption Center on the 1200 block of Avenue I opened August 28th but is now closed.

WGEM did a story the week it opened about the impact it would have on residents.

Then, the center closed because it ran out of money a week later.

Owner Ron Sharp sent an email Sunday morning stating the three reasons he had to close.

The first was the people. He said the bad outweighed the good. He said "people would do everything in the book to get paid for non Iowa deposits."

The second was the vendors. He said they wouldn't pick up or pay regularly.

And the third reason, he blames himself.

He said he ran out of money after the first week and over ran the center.

He said he feels sorry for all the good people.