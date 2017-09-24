Diverse backgrounds push HLG soccer toward common goal

In his 20 years as the head coach of the Hannibal-LaGrange men's soccer team David Erskine has searched far and wide to piece together his teams.



"I never thought it would take place that way," admits Erskine.



During his time at HLGU, Erskine has recruited players from all over the world and brought them to America's Hometown thanks to some well placed alumni of the program.



"I still have three current alumni who have their own (recruiting) businesses," he says.



"One is in Mexico, one is in Chile and one is in Brazil. Every year they try and send me, at least, a player."



In fact, 17 of the Trojans' 27 dressed players come from outside the U.S. just wanting their chance to earn a degree while playing the Beautiful Game.



"It's kind of difficult to do both in Spain," explained Ignacio Garrido, a graduate assistant from Madrid, Spain who played four years at HLGU.



"That's why I decided to come here and I always liked the American culture and the American way of life."



If you just look at the Trojans' roster you'll see Brazil, Chile, Peru, Venezuela, Nigeria and the Canary Islands, as well as the U-S all represented on the field. With such a diverse team languages and customs mix in the locker room to create a team on the field



"I think it makes it easier to play<" said sophomore defender and Brazil native Hanry Ramos.



"Everybody helps each other to make it become more easier to play."