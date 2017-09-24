Sunday's Area Scores-September 24

A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Dwyane Wade and the Chicago Bulls have agreed to terms on a buyout agreement, meaning the three-time NBA champion is about to become a free agent.More >>
Jose Quintana pitched a three-hitter for his second big league shutout, and the Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee 5-0 Sunday to close in on a second straight NL Central title and damage the Brewers' playoff hopes.
Rookie right-hander Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings and Avisail Garcia drove in three runs with his 18th homer and a double to lead the Chicago White Sox past the fading Kansas City Royals 8-1 on Sunday.
CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain
Alex Gordon homered, Whit Merrifield drove in three runs and Danny Duffy pitched into the seventh inning to lead the Royals to an 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox, keeping Kansas City's slim playoff hopes alive.
Riley Ferguson threw two touchdown passes, Tony Pollard returned a kickoff 100 yards into the end zone, and Memphis continued to roll with a 44-31 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday night.
Scotty Gilkey threw two touchdown passes to Alexander Hollins and ran for another score to help Eastern Illinois beat Southeast Missouri State 19-16 Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams.
