Sunday's Area Scores-September 24

Posted:

**College Soccer, Women's**

15) Quincy: 0
Maryville: 1
Hawks: (6-1-0)

Drake: 2
Western Illinois: 1
F/2OT
 Bianca Romay: Goal

**College Soccer, Men's**

Quincy: 1
Maryville: 2
QU: Aubrey Reis: PK (69')
MU: JD Sohn: Goal (15')
 

