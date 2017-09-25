Police emphasize safety during Rail Safety Week

As part of Rail Safety Week, local officers are reminding drivers to practice safe driving around train tracks.

New research shows more than half of accidents with trains happen not at unmarked crossings, but at those with safety features like cross guards, lights, and horns.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said people are taking the crossings for granted and not paying attention.

He said distractions like cell phones and other things are dangerous on the roads, but it's just as dangerous around railroad crossings.

"It could cost someone else's life, could cost your life or even a disabling injury," Bogue stated. "You don't want anybody to have to go through that."

He said many people are in a hurry and don't come to a complete stop to look both ways before crossing train tracks.

Even worse, Bogue said many people try to beat the train crossing, which can be a deadly mistake.

"A train will always win. Trains can not stop on their tracks like a car can stop," he said. "It takes a long time to stop a train and hitting a car is like hitting a tricycle."

Bogue wants drivers to be aware of railroad crossing safety not just this week, but every week throughout the year.

Illinois State Police said they plan on stepping up their enforcement of traffic laws for railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week.