Police emphasize safety during Rail Safety Week

The Ralls County Sheriff's Office announced law enforcement dispatch services were moved to Marion County on Thursday.More >>
Thousands of volunteers are in Texas and Florida cleaning up the damage and helping those in need after Hurricane Harvey and Irma.More >>
The heat did not stop people from coming out to the Great River Grape Escape on Saturday.More >>
A Vandalia, Missouri woman is recovering in the hospital after she drove off the road and slammed into a tree on Friday.More >>
Players under the Friday night lights had to battle excessive heat, with warnings in place for some areas.More >>
After taking a hit in the 2015 windstorm, a local orchard says its bounced back big this year.More >>
After dealing with a major shortage of substitute teachers last school year, the Hannibal School District says getting outside help really worked.More >>
If you love wine, Quincy is the place to be this weekend for the 12th annual Great River Grape Escape at Clat Adams Park.More >>
Harvest season is underway and this week is National Farm Safety and Health Week. The Adams County Farm Bureau said farmers need to make sure they are staying hydrated while working long hours and to be aware of their surroundings.More >>
Ten years ago Quincy resident, Luz Sanfeliz, moved from Puerto Rico to Quincy. She said her whole family, including two daughters, still lives in Puerto Rico and was there when the hurricane hit.More >>
