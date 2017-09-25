Police emphasize safety during Rail Safety Week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Police emphasize safety during Rail Safety Week

Posted:
By Brett Knese, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Railroad crossing Railroad crossing
railroad crossing railroad crossing
Railroad crossing Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing Railroad crossing
(WGEM) -

As part of Rail Safety Week, local officers are reminding drivers to practice safe driving around train tracks.

New research shows more than half of accidents with trains happen not at unmarked crossings, but at those with safety features like cross guards, lights, and horns.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said people are taking the crossings for granted and not paying attention.

He said distractions like cell phones and other things are dangerous on the roads, but it's just as dangerous around railroad crossings.

"It could cost someone else's life, could cost your life or even a disabling injury," Bogue stated. "You don't want anybody to have to go through that." 

He said many people are in a hurry and don't come to a complete stop to look both ways before crossing train tracks.

Even worse, Bogue said many people try to beat the train crossing, which can be a deadly mistake.

"A train will always win. Trains can not stop on their tracks like a car can stop," he said. "It takes a long time to stop a train and hitting a car is like hitting a tricycle."

Bogue wants drivers to be aware of railroad crossing safety not just this week, but every week throughout the year.

Illinois State Police said they plan on stepping up their enforcement of traffic laws for railroad crossings during Rail Safety Week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.