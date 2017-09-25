Man bites officer; faces multiple charges

A Roseville, Illinois man was arrested Friday night after an altercation with law enforcement, according to a news release.

In the release, McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated at approximately 8:30 p.m. deputies responded to assist the Blandinsville rescue with an initial call of an unconscious person who became combative.

The release stated deputies responded to 1550th Road, approximately 1 mile east of the Blandinsville-Tennessee blacktop. It stated upon arrival Jeremy Weir, 40, had locked himself in a pickup and appeared to be looking for keys. When it appeared Weir located the keys a deputy broke a window in an attempt to get the keys and was bitten in the thumb, breaking the skin according to the release.

Authorities stated Weir was tasered and taken into custody.

VanBrooker stated in a barn next to the vehicle deputies located multiple pill bottles with Weir's name on them, a pill bottle that contained methamphetamine residue, syringes, a loaded 22 caliber pistol and prescription pills not belonging to Weir.

Weir was lodged in the McDonough County Jail and charged with the following:

Aggravated battery

Resisting and obstructing a police officer

Possession of methamphetamine under 2.5 grams

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a firearm without a F.O.I.D.

Unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes

Wier's bond was set Sunday at $100,000 with 10 percent to apply, according to the release.