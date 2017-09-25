Investment scams target hurricane rebuilding efforts

Clingingsmith also said to check the BBB's website to make sure companies are credible.

Clingingsmith said the Illinois Secretary of State's website is a good tool to use to make sure the company asking for your money is real.

When you get a phone call from an unknown number, often it's a telemarketer but officials at the Better Business Bureau of Quincy say these phone calls might start asking for your money for something else, investments.

As efforts to rebuild continue in the aftermath of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, the Illinois Secretary of State has issued a warning about possible scams disguised as investment opportunities.

Mara Clingingsmith with the BBB in Quincy said after big disasters like this, there are people who will be looking for investors to help with rebuilding areas of the U.S., like Texas and Florida and even in the Caribbean. You can put in money with the hope of making a profit in the future.

Clingingsmith said scammers will take advantage of this, but there are a few red flags to look out for.

"Invest now, high rate of return, or get rich quickly, those types of things, those are scams," Clingingsmith said. "We always say if it's too good to be true it probably is."

Clingingsmith said Tri-State residents are perfect targets.

"They're going to look for someone in the Midwest who has a good heart," said Clingingsmith. "Who you know, 'Hey, I'm willing to help. I have a little bit of money to help out my fellow Americans in a time of need."

Clingingsmith said scammers will put a lot of pressure on you to make a snap decision.

She said a real company asking for your investment will give you time to take a step back and make sure it's a legitimate opportunity.

These scams take many forms. Clingingsmith said there's phone calls, emails, and even social media is an avenue for scammers to target you.