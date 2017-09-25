Police respond to reported robbery at Quincy restaurant

Quincy police said they were investigating a robbery at the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Bryan Dusch said the restaurant called 911 just before 1:30 p.m.

Dusch said a white male entered the restaurant and ordered food. He said after the man placed the order he demanded money from the cashier. He said the man wasn't given any money and then he reached over the counter and took money out of the register and ran away.

The subject is described as a white male, late 20's to early 30's, wearing a dark t-shirt, plaid or checkered shorts and a baseball hat.

Dusch said the subject ran east on 14th and Broadway down the alley. He said there is no word on how much money was stolen and the restaurant was working to find that out.

Officers were patrolling the area searching for the subject and looking at surveillance video from the restaurant.

Dusch said the McDonald's employee was upset and said no weapon was displayed, but there may have been reference to one.