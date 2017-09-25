New restaurant coming to Quincy

IHOP is coming to Quincy.

There will soon be a new restaurant in Quincy.

Franchise owner Larry McDonald said he is opening an IHOP where the TGI Friday's used to be.

McDonald said he plans to start accepting applications November 1.

"Depending on how everything goes," said McDonald, "we will either open December 4th or December 11th."

McDonald said the restaurant will be open 24 hours.