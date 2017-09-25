New restaurant coming to Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New restaurant coming to Quincy

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
IHOP is coming to Quincy. IHOP is coming to Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

There will soon be a new restaurant in Quincy. 

Franchise owner Larry McDonald said he is opening an IHOP where the TGI Friday's used to be. 

McDonald said he plans to start accepting applications November 1. 

"Depending on how everything goes," said McDonald, "we will either open December 4th or December 11th."

McDonald said the restaurant will be open 24 hours. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.