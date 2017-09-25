Traffic delayed in Quincy crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Traffic delayed in Quincy crash

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Traffic was delayed Monday afternoon following a four-vehicle crash in Quincy.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at 13th & Broadway.

The crash closed the westbound lane of Broadway for about an hour.

An airbag went off in one of the cars but police said there were no injuries.

