Ace Hardware breaks ground in Pittsfield

The site of the new Ace Hardware in Pittsfield

There's been a construction boom in Pittsfield with several businesses getting makeovers, while new businesses are moving in.

Work is already underway on the new Ace Hardware on Fayette Street behind the County Market. It's just one of several new developments that city officials said is growing the local economy.

Owner Lucy Stafford is counting down the days to opening day of the new Ace Hardware in Pittsfield. Something she said will be a good fit for the town.

"When driving through on a trip, we saw this community and it was a nice community," Stafford said. "We like small communities. We said this would be a good place for a hardware store."

This is the second major project in this part of the city, with Haymakers opening up earlier this summer. Economic Development Director Bill McCartney said it's all good signs for the economy.

"This one is going to add this little area right here of development," McCartney said. "I think the economy is staying pretty level."

Now with Ace Hardware being built, McCartney is excited to see more jobs in Pittsfield.

"Most of the other businesses had been expansions of existing businesses," McCartney added. "Ace Hardware is probably the only one that I can think of where they come into town and are bringing jobs."

In addition to the 20 jobs in the store, Ace is using local contractors for the project.

"We're using many, many local and regional contractors, so we're bringing important construction jobs here also," Stafford said.

McCartney hopes more businesses come and take advantage of what the city has to offer.

"Basically the only incentive we have right now is TIF, tax increment financing," McCartney said. "Which is a big incentive for these businesses. There may be some other interest. I know we've had interest in other restaurants coming into town, so it's kind of looking up."

The next project the city is looking forward to is a new McDonald's to replace the current building.McCartney said they are waiting on permits but that project should begin soon.





