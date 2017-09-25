Pike County gearing up for hunting season

Crossbows are expected to be used more in Illinois this year

Deer hanging on the wall of The Archery Shop in Pittsfield

With hunting season right around the corner in Illinois, Pike County is getting ready for a big tourism boost.

Officials with the Chamber of Commerce say hotels and lodges in the county are already filling up. Bow hunting starts on Sunday in Illinois and Kaye Iftner with the chamber said they're expecting to cash in this fall.

"We have about almost $27-million worth of tourism expenditures in Pike County during a typical year," Iftner said. "I'd say about 70 percent of that, or even more, is related to the deer hunting seasons."

Officials also expect more crossbow hunters this year with the recent change in Illinois law, allowing crossbow use for everyone during archery season.