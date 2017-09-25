Pike County gearing up for hunting season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pike County gearing up for hunting season

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Deer hanging on the wall of The Archery Shop in Pittsfield Deer hanging on the wall of The Archery Shop in Pittsfield
Crossbows are expected to be used more in Illinois this year Crossbows are expected to be used more in Illinois this year
A crossbow A crossbow
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -

With hunting season right around the corner in Illinois, Pike County is getting ready for a big tourism boost.

Officials with the Chamber of Commerce say hotels and lodges in the county are already filling up. Bow hunting starts on Sunday in Illinois and Kaye Iftner with the chamber said they're expecting to cash in this fall.

"We have about almost $27-million worth of tourism expenditures in Pike County during a typical year," Iftner said. "I'd say about 70 percent of that, or even more, is related to the deer hunting seasons."

Officials also expect more crossbow hunters this year with the recent change in Illinois law, allowing crossbow use for everyone during archery season.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.