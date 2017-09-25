Monday's Area Scores-September 25

**High School Soccer, Boys**
Macomb: 0
QND: 7
Colby Kapp: 2 Goals
Seth Anderson: Goal, 2 Assists
Raiders: (13-3)
Southern Boone: 1
Canton: 2
LaVion Wilson: Goal
Trey Metz: Goal
**High School Softball**
Palmyra: 4
Canton: 7
Highland: 5
Monroe City: 0
Lauren Merrell: WP, 13K's
Marion County: 2
Van-Far: 17
Scotland County: 19
Novinger: 1
AShleigh Creek: HR
Stevie See: HR
Macon: 6
Clark County: 7
**High School Volleyball**
QND: 2
Central: 0
(25-13, 25-14)
Sydney Hummert: 7 Kills
Raiders: (14-4)
Payson: 2
Brown County: 0
(25-20, 25-16)
Kamryn Flesnar: 12 Kills
Mariah Markert: 5 Kills, 7 Digs
Indians: (17-0)
West Hancock: 0
Ilini West: 2
(25-16, 25-12)
Gracie McDowell: 6 Kills
South Fulton: 0
Beardstown: 2
(25-13, 25-9)
West Central: 2
Jacksonville Routt: 1
(19-25, 25-16, 25-23)
**High School Golf, Girls**
(MSHSAA Class 1, District 5 Tournament)
1) Macon: 359
2) Mexico: 364
3) Palmyra: 413
*Palmyra advances to sectional
*Area Individuals advancing to sectional
Sharon Schoonover (Paris): +23
Amber Chapman (Paris): +41
Aurea Rucker (Paris): +41
(West Central Conference Tournament)
1) Macomb: 364
2) QND: 401
3) Central: 406
4) Payson: 457
5) West Hancock: 592
*Individuals
1) Emma Thorman (Macomb): 77
2) Grace Fese (QND): 91
3) Kelsey Knorr (Southeastern): 92
4) Natalie Dearwester (Central): 93
5) Laine Torrance (Macomb): 94