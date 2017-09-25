Parts of 24th street shut down for roadwork - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Parts of 24th street shut down for roadwork

Posted:
Crews working on the road.
Pipes that wlll go under the roadway.
Road Closed signs near Ghost Hollow Road.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Parts of south 24th street in Quincy closed Monday morning so crews can replace pipes under the road. 

The closure is from Ghost Hollow Road to Keller Lane, according to the Adams County Highway Department. 

Crews expect to finish replacing the pipes in five to seven days. 

The project costs a half a million dollars. 

"It's part of our management program we started a few years ago," Jim Frankenhoff, Adams County Engineer said. "The existing surface has been down since the mid-90s so it's a little over 20 years old and the estimated life is 20-25 years."

Crews will also resurface and mill the road and reconstruct driveways and mailbox turnouts. 

The work should wrap up by mid-October. 

