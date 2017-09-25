QU Students display awareness around campus for ALS Day

What if you had to communicate to someone without talking?

That's what Quincy University students did Monday to raise awareness about issues that affect those who are deaf.

It was "ASL Only Day" on campus. ASL stands for American Sign Language.

Students used sign language only in classes and in conversation.

It's one of many events during Deaf Awareness Week.

Students said this is an important issue. Some feel the deaf community is overlooked and this week puts issues that affect them in the spotlight.

"This shows that the hearing people need to know about deaf people right here in Quincy," Junior Amber Williams said. "This is great for them to learn the language and the culture. You don't have to worry about deaf people, they are really great and nice people."

There was a silent supper at the Abbey Restaurant at 5:30 p.m. Supporters will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the Quincy Deaf Club and QU Student Interpreters Association.