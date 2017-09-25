QHS soccer controls own conference title destiny

Last season the Quincy High boys soccer team let its Western Big 6 title hopes slip away with a loss to Rock Island on the road.



But after getting sweet revenge over the nationally-ranked Rocks last week at Flinn Stadium the Blue Devils are once again in the driver's seat of the conference standings and in control of their own destiny as far as a conference title is concerned.



"If you just look at the excitement in the stands that night and the excitement on the field, our boys came in to the season with the goal of winning the Western Big 6 and bringing it back," said head coach Ron Bridal.



"What we did that night was one step in that direction. We couldn't be any happier with the boys."



Three games in to conference play, the Blue Devils are a perfect (3-0) with just two games left.



"Last year we let it slip<" said junior forward Jaeden Smith.



"We want to get that Western Big 6 title back to Quincy because we know that it belongs here."



Tuesday night, the Blue Devils try to become (4-0) in conference play as they welcome Rock Island Alleman to Flinn Stadium as they look to continue to build as a unit.



"We just need to play together an play our game," said senior midfielder Harrison Fey.



"A couple games this year we've just needed to play our game and just get the win."



While this game may not have the build-up last week's had, the Blue Devils aren't over looking anyone.



"I know (Alleman's) record isn't that good but they always compete and they always play hard<" said Smith.



"We have to come out with our 'A' game and if we lay an egg they'll get on top of us and we can't let that happen."



Kickoff between Alleman and Quincy High is at 6:30 Tuesday night under the lights of Flinn Stadium.



Then, the Blue Devils head north for a weekend tournament in Burlington, Ia. where they will meet Wisconsin's two-time defending state champion on Friday.



