Quincy's police and fire pensions see returns

Quincy's police and fire pensions continue to be a big concern for aldermen, but they got some good news Monday on the funds.

Both the city's police and fire pensions saw returns on investment, something they hadn't seen in awhile.

Quincy's comptroller told alderman police pensions saw a return of 8.6 percent while fire pensions a 10.61 percent return, a big difference from last year. Officials credit a boost in the economy.

They'll discuss soon how the city will fund pensions next year and that could impact property taxes you pay.

"Council feels like they don't have ample time to take it all in and make good decisions, especially if it involves a property tax increase," Comptroller Sheri Ray said. "So I feel like we're just trying to share the information to help them make better decisions."

Officials say a private firm has completed its study of how much the city will need to invest towards the pension. Those haven't been released because the city is still waiting on data from the state. Council will vote on next year's tax levy in December.