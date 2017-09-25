Ads on the way for Quincy public buses - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Ads on the way for Quincy public buses

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

You may soon notice that buses in the city of Quincy look a little bit different. Monday night, Quincy's Transit Committee approved negotiating a contract with an advertisement group out of Indiana to put ads on the outside of buses.

Officials said it won't cost the city anything, and they could see around $80,000 a year. Quincy's Transportation Director said that money could be big for the department.
 

