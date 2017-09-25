Quincy approves contract for bridge, culvert inspections - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy approves contract for bridge, culvert inspections

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
Virgil Gill bridge on north 5th Street in Quincy. Virgil Gill bridge on north 5th Street in Quincy.
The under side of the Virgil Gill bridge on north 5th Street. The under side of the Virgil Gill bridge on north 5th Street.

Quincy City Council took a step Monday night to get bridges and culverts inspected soon.

Alderman approved a contract with Klingner and Associates to inspect 12 bridges and culverts. The city's required to do inspections every other year and officials say it plays a big role in deciding what projects need to be added or delayed when it comes to fixing or replacing existing structures.

"To make sure that it is structurally sound and fit for use. Check the load rating on it for the vehicles that pass over it. Again, it's also partially to look at extending the life of the bridge with recommended preventative maintenance," Jeffrey Conte, Quincy's Utilities & Engineering Director, said.

Also on Monday night, city council approved buying three new automated electronic defibrillators, or AEDs, for the Quincy Police Department  for roughly $5,500. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.