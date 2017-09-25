Quincy approves contract for bridge, culvert inspections

Quincy City Council took a step Monday night to get bridges and culverts inspected soon.

Alderman approved a contract with Klingner and Associates to inspect 12 bridges and culverts. The city's required to do inspections every other year and officials say it plays a big role in deciding what projects need to be added or delayed when it comes to fixing or replacing existing structures.



"To make sure that it is structurally sound and fit for use. Check the load rating on it for the vehicles that pass over it. Again, it's also partially to look at extending the life of the bridge with recommended preventative maintenance," Jeffrey Conte, Quincy's Utilities & Engineering Director, said.



Also on Monday night, city council approved buying three new automated electronic defibrillators, or AEDs, for the Quincy Police Department for roughly $5,500.