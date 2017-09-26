Keokuk teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award

Parts of south 24th street in Quincy closed Monday morning so crews can replace pipes under the road.More >>
There's been a construction boom in Pittsfield with several businesses getting makeovers, while new businesses are moving in.More >>
Traffic was delayed Monday afternoon following a four-vehicle crash in Quincy.More >>
A Roseville, Illinois man was arrested Friday night after an altercation with law enforcement, according to a news release.More >>
Iowa lawmakers will not return to the state Capitol for a special session, but Iowa's finances remain on shaky ground.More >>
As part of Rail Safety Week, local officers are reminding drivers to practice safe driving around train tracksMore >>
S&H Redemption Center on the 1200 block of Avenue I opened August 28th but is now closed.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office announced law enforcement dispatch services were moved to Marion County on Thursday.More >>
Police have arrested a teenage girl following a hit and run at the corner of Hope and Griffith Street in Hannibal.More >>
