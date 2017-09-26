Keokuk teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award

The first WGEM Golden Apple Award winner of the school year was revealed on WGEM News Today on Tuesday morning.



Congratulations to Angela Scholl of Keokuk Middle School!



Scholl has been teaching for 25 years. She has spent the last 16 years at Keokuk Middle School.



She teaches one of the only middle school at-risk program in the state of Iowa.



Tonight on WGEM News at Six, WGEM's Natalie Will introduces you to Scholl and her students. And, find out why she says this will likely be her last year in the classroom.