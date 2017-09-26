Teen charged after hitting woman with car - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Teen charged after hitting woman with car

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The teenager who hit a woman with her car Sunday in Hannibal was charged, according to police.

Lt. John Zerbonia stated on Monday the 10th Judicial Court of Marion County issued a warrant charging Kamron Robinson, 17 of Hannibal, with assault 2nd degree. 

The warrant comes after Robinson hit a 36-year-old woman with her vehicle. 

Zerbonia stated Robinson's bond was set at $100,00 cash only. He stated she remained in the Marion County Jail.

