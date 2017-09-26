Teen charged after hitting woman with car

The teenager who hit a woman with her car Sunday in Hannibal was charged, according to police.More >>
A Roseville, Illinois man was arrested Friday night after an altercation with law enforcement, according to a news release.
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office announced law enforcement dispatch services were moved to Marion County on Thursday.
Authorities said eight men were charged in federal court over the past two weeks for their alleged involvement in an Adams County area meth ring.
A Burlington, Iowa man was charged with murder in connection with a body found near Wever, Iowa, earlier this year, the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported.
The autopsy report of the man who died following a crash in Quincy on Wednesday was completed.
Autopsy results on a man who died after a Quincy crash were expected to be released Thursday.
Adams County Coroner James Keller said a man seriously injured in a Quincy crash Wednesday afternoon died at the hospital.
A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday morning on a methamphetamine charge, according to Illinois State Police.
The Keokuk Police Department reported a man was arrested on several charges following a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
