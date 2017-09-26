GOLDEN APPLE: Keokuk teacher makes change to impact more kids

A teacher at Keokuk Middle School is September's WGEM Golden Apple Award winner.



After decades in the classroom, teacher Angela Scholl is getting ready to make a change in hopes of making an impact on even more kids.

After 25 years of teaching, 16 years at Keokuk Middle School, Scholl says her job goes beyond the classwork.

"My focus comes off the the academics a lot of the time and trying to teach them why the academics are important," Scholl said.

According to her students, Scholl has had no shortage of impact on them.

"She's a good teacher, maybe one of the best in school," sixth grader Briana Bell said.

"She makes it easier so I can get through the process better," sixth grader Danaya Seay-Gilpin said.



Scholl teaches one of the only at-risk middle school programs in the state of Iowa. The at-risk classroom combines core subject teaching along with study and social skills.



"She's really nice, whenever I feel down she gets me back on my feet," sixth grader Cole Stice said. "She know how to get me back on my feet."

Megan Calfee co-teaches the at-risk classroom at Keokuk Middle School with Scholl. She said Scholl strives to connect and make a difference in each student.

"We are building the relationships to make sure when we do explain something that it's much easier to get to each kid on an individual level," Calfee said.

Scholl said she's ready to take on a new role. She has nearly finished with her Master's degree in education administration and hopes to soon take on an administrator role at a middle school.



"I decided that there might be things that I could contribute in a leadership role that might be beneficial to more than just the kids that I get to see in my classroom," Scholl said.

Even though she's leaving the classroom, Scholl said her goal remains the same. She wants to keep building meaningful relationships with the kids and inspire others to do the same.



"If they are struggling with something, so they can share their celebrations as well as difficulties they're having," Scholl said.

