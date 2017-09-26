Inman elected IML First Vice President; Moore a board member

The Illinois Municipal League elected new officers to lead the organization at its 104th annual conference last week.

In a news release IML stated Macomb Mayor Michael Inman was elected First Vice President on the statewide organization's board of directors. It stated Inman previously served as a vice president and a member of the executive committee on the IML Board of Directors, first joining the board in 2011.

“I am excited for the opportunity to represent municipalities across the state, in addition to Macomb," said Inman. "And am honored to have been selected among my fellow municipal leaders. I look forward to this new leadership role."

In addition, Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore was elected as one of 36 vice presidents to serve on the board of directors.

“Through my role on the IML board, I will collaborate with mayors from around the state on the issues that affect all of our communities,” said Moore. “I am excited to exchange ideas and share solutions as we advocate for local government at the state and federal level.”

The terms for both Inman and Moore are for one year.