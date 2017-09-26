QPD has person of interest in McDonald's robbery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPD has person of interest in McDonald's robbery

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cash was taken from the register at McDonald's. Cash was taken from the register at McDonald's.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Police Department said they have a person of interest in the McDonald's robbery that occurred Monday afternoon. 

QPD said an arrest warrant would be put out soon, but wouldn't give any more details. 

Police were called to the McDonald's at 13th and Broadway after a white male reached over the counter and pulled money from the cash register before running off. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.