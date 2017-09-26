Illinois behind in water payments for local prison

Even after Illinois passed a budget, Mt. Sterling is waiting for the state to pay water and sewer bills for the prison.

City officials said the state owes the city $400,000 in unpaid bills at the correctional center. City Administrator Vada Yingling said the last bill the city received from the state was in July, right after lawmakers passed the budget.

Yingling said even if payments are small, it's better than nothing.

"We would like to see the state at least make an attempt to make monthly payments," Yingling added. "Even though we realize that they're up to about 6 months past due. As long as their sending monthly payments, that helps with the cash flow."

Yingling said all they can do is try to wait out the state and hope they reimburse the city, but eventually time will run out.

"There's a looming thought that they might have to close if we would shut water off and we don't want that to happen," Yingling said. "We don't want to go down that road. I know we've talked about it in the past, but that's not something we want to pursue at all. We want to work with the state as long as they're going to play ball."

Yingling says they have enough reserves to pick up the states bill for now, but they don't exactly how long they can wait before having to borrow money or potentially shut the water off.

