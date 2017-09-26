Upgrades coming to Brown County emergency operations center

In a storm or disaster, it's crucial for Tri-State emergency responders to have accurate information, quickly. To help with that, some much needed upgrades are on the way in Brown County.

Earlier this month, Brown County Emergency Management got a nearly $25,000 grant from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. Emergency Manager Curt Hannig said that money will allow the agency to finish its emergency operations center. Hannig said they plan to add multiple screens, a smart board and a conference call system. All to get information quickly during a storm, which could mean faster relief for those in the storms path.

"It provides us with a lot of information that normally we wouldn't have, that we would have a harder time getting a hold of, or we would have to rely on outside sources to make a phone call or another means to be able to look at that," Hannig said.

Hannig said they plan to get new equipment to help with training as well.

"We will add some new training tables and chairs so we can accommodate more people in the room," Hannig added. "Also, we will have a little bit more of a comfortable environment for the long duration periods when we'll be in here for the emergency operations center."

Hannig said they expect to start working on the room by late October and have everything finished around the first of the year.