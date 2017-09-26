Students, staff participate in area wide Catholic mass - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students, staff participate in area wide Catholic mass

Posted:
By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Students celebrate at the area-wide mass at QND Students celebrate at the area-wide mass at QND
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of Quincy Catholic students joined together Tuesday to share a spiritual tradition.

School officials said more than 1,500 students, faculty and staff at Quincy Notre Dame joined four other Catholic elementary schools to celebrate an area wide mass. It's a way to not only appreciate tradition, QND Principal Mark McDowell said, but also talk to role models that faculty and staff provide.

"It's a terrific opportunity to get everybody together in our Catholic community, in our Catholic grade schools along with the high school, to celebrate our Catholic heritage," McDowell said. "To get everybody in the same space at the same time is quite an undertaking, but very worth while."

After mass, each school received a check with their portion from the "everybody wins" raffle.


 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.