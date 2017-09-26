Students, staff participate in area wide Catholic mass

Hundreds of Quincy Catholic students joined together Tuesday to share a spiritual tradition.

School officials said more than 1,500 students, faculty and staff at Quincy Notre Dame joined four other Catholic elementary schools to celebrate an area wide mass. It's a way to not only appreciate tradition, QND Principal Mark McDowell said, but also talk to role models that faculty and staff provide.

"It's a terrific opportunity to get everybody together in our Catholic community, in our Catholic grade schools along with the high school, to celebrate our Catholic heritage," McDowell said. "To get everybody in the same space at the same time is quite an undertaking, but very worth while."

After mass, each school received a check with their portion from the "everybody wins" raffle.



