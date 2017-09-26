Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock, Brown County both fourth in poll

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (13) (5-0) 130 1

2. Maine South (4-1) 114 2

3. Homewood-Flossmoor (5-0) 95 3

4. Loyola (4-1) 85 4

5. Marist (5-0) 84 5

6. Lyons (5-0) 60 6

7. Naperville Central (5-0) 57 7

8. Barrington (5-0) 35 8

9. Huntley (4-1) 28 10

10. Stevenson (4-1) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8, Hinsdale Central 5, Oswego East 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 2.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lake Zurich (7) (5-0) 129 1

2. East St. Louis (6) (4-1) 126 2

3. Glenbard West (4-1) 110 3

4. Normal Community (1) (5-0) 99 4

5. Batavia (5-0) 73 5

6. Hoffman Estates (5-0) 65 8

(tie) St. Rita (4-1) 65 9

8. Rockford Auburn (5-0) 23 NR

9. St. Charles North (4-1) 16 NR

10. Chicago Mt. Carmel (3-2) 14 6

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 12, Willowbrook 12, Belleville West 10, Benet 6, Jacobs 5, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 1, Wheaton North 1, Stagg 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (15) (5-0) 150 1

2. DeKalb (5-0) 123 3

3. Nazareth (5-0) 119 4

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr.) (4-1) 92 6

5. Crete-Monee (4-1) 87 7

6. Cary-Grove (3-2) 70 2

7. Normal West (4-1) 66 9

8. Marmion (5-0) 32 NR

9. Lakes Community (5-0) 28 10

10. Montini (3-2) 15 5

Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Providence 10, Riverside-Brookfield 9, Lemont 6, St. Laurence 4, Oak Lawn Richards 2, Danville 2.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Phillips (12) (5-0) 138 1

2. Sterling (2) (5-0) 128 2

3. Highland (5-0) 106 3

4. Dunlap (5-0) 96 4

5. Decatur MacArthur (5-0) 82 5

6. Washington (4-1) 64 7

7. Antioch (5-0) 58 8

8. Centralia (4-1) 37 9

9. Hillcrest (4-1) 32 10

10. Morton (4-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Rich Central 13, Rochelle 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (12) (5-0) 129 1

2. Herscher (1) (5-0) 114 3

3. Johnsburg (5-0) 100 4

4. Morris (5-0) 89 5

5. Dixon (5-0) 79 6

6. Althoff Catholic (4-1) 62 2

7. Effingham (4-1) 41 8

8. Rock Island Alleman (4-1) 39 9

9. Coal City (4-1) 23 7

10. Raby (5-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Herrin 11, Taylorville 6, Geneseo 5, Genoa-Kingston 3.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (12) (4-1) 135 1

2. Tolono Unity (5-0) 121 2

3. Monticello (1) (5-0) 112 3

4. Williamsville (1) (5-0) 103 4

5. Byron (5-0) 87 5

6. Carlinville (5-0) 60 7

7. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) 54 8

8. Elmwood-Brimfield (5-0) 39 9

9. Bloomington Central Catholic (4-1) 26 6

10. Breese Central (4-1) 13 10

Others receiving votes: Fairfield 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, Vandalia 5, Wilmington 3, Watseka Coop 2.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sterling Newman (13) (5-0) 138 1

2. Farmington (5-0) 113 3

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (5-0) 99 5

4. Hamilton West Hancock (5-0) 95 4

5. Westville (5-0) 54 7

6. Downs Tri-Valley (4-1) 49 8

7. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (4-1) 46 2

8. Rockridge (4-1) 41 NR

9. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) 34 9

10. Alton Marquette (5-0) 32 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 31, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 11, Orion 9, Pana 5, Aurora Christian 1, Bureau Valley 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (5-0) 135 1

2. Tuscola (1) (5-0) 124 2

3. Forreston (1) (4-1) 109 3

4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-0) 77 5

5. Athens (5-0) 66 T6

6. Fulton (4-1) 64 T6

7. Annawan-Wethersfield (4-1) 45 8

8. Shelbyville (4-1) 36 10

9. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 33 4

10. Carrollton (5-0) 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Princeville 17, Red Hill 15, Aquin 7, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Fisher 1, Fithian Oakwood 1, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.