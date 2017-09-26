Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock, Brown County both f - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois HS Football Rankings: West Hancock, Brown County both fourth in poll

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press
   
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School                                                W-L          Pts    Prv   
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (13)          (5-0)      130    1       
  2.  Maine  South                              (4-1)      114    2       
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor                (5-0)      95      3       
  4.  Loyola                                        (4-1)      85      4       
  5.  Marist                                        (5-0)      84      5       
  6.  Lyons                                          (5-0)      60      6       
  7.  Naperville  Central                (5-0)      57      7       
  8.  Barrington                                (5-0)      35      8       
  9.  Huntley                                      (4-1)      28      10     
10.  Stevenson                                  (4-1)      9        NR     
   Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8, Hinsdale Central 5, Oswego East 3, Naperville Neuqua Valley 2. 

Class 7A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lake  Zurich  (7)                    (5-0)      129    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (6)              (4-1)      126    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West                        (4-1)      110    3     
  4.  Normal  Community  (1)          (5-0)      99      4     
  5.  Batavia                                    (5-0)      73      5     
  6.  Hoffman  Estates                    (5-0)      65      8     
  (tie)  St.  Rita                            (4-1)      65      9     
  8.  Rockford  Auburn                    (5-0)      23      NR   
  9.  St.  Charles  North                (4-1)      16      NR   
10.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel              (3-2)      14      6     
   Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way Central 12, Willowbrook 12, Belleville West 10, Benet 6, Jacobs 5, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 1, Wheaton North 1, Stagg 1. 

Class 6A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (15)                              (5-0)      150    1     
  2.  DeKalb                                                      (5-0)      123    3     
  3.  Nazareth                                                  (5-0)      119    4     
  4.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Spr.)            (4-1)      92      6     
  5.  Crete-Monee                                            (4-1)      87      7     
  6.  Cary-Grove                                              (3-2)      70      2     
  7.  Normal  West                                            (4-1)      66      9     
  8.  Marmion                                                    (5-0)      32      NR   
  9.  Lakes  Community                                    (5-0)      28      10   
10.  Montini                                                    (3-2)      15      5     
   Others receiving votes: Peoria Central 10, Providence 10, Riverside-Brookfield 9, Lemont 6, St. Laurence 4, Oak Lawn Richards 2, Danville 2. 

Class 5A
School                                        W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Phillips  (12)                  (5-0)    138    1     
  2.  Sterling  (2)                    (5-0)    128    2     
  3.  Highland                            (5-0)    106    3     
  4.  Dunlap                                (5-0)    96      4     
  5.  Decatur  MacArthur          (5-0)    82      5     
  6.  Washington                        (4-1)    64      7     
  7.  Antioch                              (5-0)    58      8     
  8.  Centralia                          (4-1)    37      9     
  9.  Hillcrest                          (4-1)    32      10   
10.  Morton                                (4-1)    15      6     
   Others receiving votes: Rich Central 13, Rochelle 1. 

Class 4A
School                                            W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Rochester  (12)                    (5-0)    129    1     
  2.  Herscher  (1)                        (5-0)    114    3     
  3.  Johnsburg                              (5-0)    100    4     
  4.  Morris                                    (5-0)    89      5     
  5.  Dixon                                      (5-0)    79      6     
  6.  Althoff  Catholic                (4-1)    62      2     
  7.  Effingham                              (4-1)    41      8     
  8.  Rock  Island  Alleman          (4-1)    39      9     
  9.  Coal  City                              (4-1)    23      7     
10.  Raby                                        (5-0)    14      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Herrin 11, Taylorville 6, Geneseo 5, Genoa-Kingston 3. 

Class 3A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  IC  Catholic  (12)                                  (4-1)      135    1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity                                          (5-0)      121    2     
  3.  Monticello  (1)                                      (5-0)      112    3     
  4.  Williamsville  (1)                                (5-0)      103    4     
  5.  Byron                                                        (5-0)      87      5     
  6.  Carlinville                                            (5-0)      60      7     
  7.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                              (5-0)      54      8     
  8.  Elmwood-Brimfield                                (5-0)      39      9     
  9.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic          (4-1)      26      6     
10.  Breese  Central                                      (4-1)      13      10   
   Others receiving votes: Fairfield 5, Anna-Jonesboro 5, Vandalia 5, Wilmington 3, Watseka Coop 2. 

Class 2A
School                                                                W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (13)                            (5-0)      138    1     
  2.  Farmington                                                (5-0)      113    3     
  3.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)          (5-0)      99      5     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                          (5-0)      95      4     
  5.  Westville                                                  (5-0)      54      7     
  6.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                    (4-1)      49      8     
  7.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw                              (4-1)      46      2     
  8.  Rockridge                                                  (4-1)      41      NR   
  9.  Maroa-Forsyth                                          (4-1)      34      9     
10.  Alton  Marquette                                      (5-0)      32      10   
   Others receiving votes: Chicago (Hope) Academy 31, Bismarck-Henning 11, Trenton Wesclin 11, Orion 9, Pana 5, Aurora Christian 1, Bureau Valley 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (12)                              (5-0)      135    1     
  2.  Tuscola  (1)                                          (5-0)      124    2     
  3.  Forreston  (1)                                      (4-1)      109    3     
  4.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)          (5-0)      77      5     
  5.  Athens                                                    (5-0)      66      T6   
  6.  Fulton                                                    (4-1)      64      T6   
  7.  Annawan-Wethersfield                        (4-1)      45      8     
  8.  Shelbyville                                          (4-1)      36      10   
  9.  Ottawa  Marquette                                (4-1)      33      4     
10.  Carrollton                                            (5-0)      30      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Princeville 17, Red Hill 15, Aquin 7, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Moweaqua Central A&M 2, Fisher 1, Fithian Oakwood 1, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1. 

