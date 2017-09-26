Residents clean up the city with recycling event

Stations around the parking lot for residents to drop off.

Hundreds of Keokuk residents did a little fall cleaning Tuesday. It's all part of an effort to clean up the streets and make the city look a little better.

Lots of residents lined Main Street with e-waste.

People dropped off thousands of pounds of electronics and other waste that would otherwise have gone to a landfill.

"I wanted to save the planet. It may be too late, but we are going to try," John Vance from Keokuk said.

From microwaves to TVs, city crews helped box it all up to go to a recycling plant.

"It's important," Keokuk resident Phyllis Cooper said. " It's better than throwing it in a ditch somewhere. At least this is the proper way to do it."

Mayor Tom Marion helped clean up. He said it's an annual tradition that is about more than just recycling.

"We are doing this for our children's future," Marion said. "We don't need the dumps as much as we need to recycle plastic and those types of things because there are a lot of plastic things that get thrown away."

Most of the stuff collected Tuesday will go to the transfer station on Carbide Lane.

Residents said going there to recycle on any other day can get costly because to hand in a TV or microwave will cost $8.00.

Michael Frank said he's on a low income and the event helped him drop off old computers.

"Pretty good, takes up a lot of room and I don't use it no more," Frank said. "Good place to get rid of it."

Dr. John Vance says the more people recycle, the nicer the city will be.

"It makes me feel better about my town," Vance said. "There is a lot of things that are not perfect about Keokuk. But we are glad to see good things happen."

The event went from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city said not everything will go to the dump.

The city said the bicycles collected will be repaired by employees at the Iowa State Prison and then given to children in the community for a Christmas present.

If you missed the event, you still have a chance to get rid of your waste.

There is a voucher pick up where you get two tickets at city hall.

The tickets allow you to take two loads of recyclables out to the transfer station on Carbide Lane.

It's all part of the fall city-wide cleanup. It runs from September 30 - October 14.

