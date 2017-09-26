Rock Steady Boxing to help people fight back against Parkinson's disease

Punching targets at the class in the YMCA.

A new class starting in October uses exercise in the fight against Parkinson's disease.

It's called Rock Steady Boxing, a program at the YMCA in Quincy that includes stretching, running, balance drills, and lots of non-contact boxing.

Program officials said around 300 people in the city are diagnosed with the disease.

Classes are available for people at all stages of the disease with multiple volunteers their to help in the classes.

"Participants who are participating in rock steady boxing are starting to tell their story about how coming to class has helped them move better and their daily activities are getting a little bit easier," Johanna Voss, Quincy YMCA Wellness Director said. "It's kind of slowed the progression of their Parkinson's disease."

You can sign up at the YMCA on Maine Street.