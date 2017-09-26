Rock Steady Boxing to help people fight back against Parkinson's - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rock Steady Boxing to help people fight back against Parkinson's disease

Posted:
Punching targets at the class in the YMCA. Punching targets at the class in the YMCA.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A new class starting in October uses exercise in the fight against Parkinson's disease.

It's called Rock Steady Boxing, a program at the YMCA in Quincy that includes stretching, running, balance drills, and lots of non-contact boxing.

Program officials said around 300 people in the city are diagnosed with the disease. 

Classes are available for people at all stages of the disease with multiple volunteers their to help in the classes. 

"Participants who are participating in rock steady boxing are starting to tell their story about how coming to class has helped them move better and their daily activities are getting a little bit easier," Johanna Voss, Quincy YMCA Wellness Director said. "It's kind of slowed the progression of their Parkinson's disease."

You can sign up at the YMCA on Maine Street. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.