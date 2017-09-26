Go West: QND to join West Central Conference in 2018-19

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Independent no more.



Beginning in the 2018-19 school year five sports at QND will no longer play as independents and will join eight other area schools in the West Central Conference.



"We talked about it for a couple of weeks and we thought it was a great opportunity for our sports programs," QND assistant athletic director Eric Orne said.



Illini West plans to leave the conference to join the Prairieland in all sports at the end of the school year and the WCC was looking for a new member, and found a perfect fit by adding QND's boys basketball, baseball, volleyball, and Orne's girls basketball, and softball teams.



"Once the invitation was introduced last week obviously coach (Bill) Connell and I jumped on the opportunity," Orne said.



"We've always kind of tried to be in a conference."



Gone are the days of area independence. Now, when games against area teams are played in The Pit they will mean something a little more.



"It puts some importance on the fact of playing conference schools and trying to play for a conference championship," Lady Raiders volleyball coach Rich Meyer explained.



"It just gives your kids another goal to strive toward."



According to Orne, "Take girls basketball, we haven't been in a conference since, probably, the mid-80's. This just gives us another opportunity to create some excitement."



As one of the larger schools to join the WCC Orne says a conference schedule will only help these five programs in the long run.



"With the multiplier we kind of weigh between the (Class) 2A and 3A line," he said.



"What we like to do is have a balanced 2A and 3A schedule and this gives us an opportunity to do that as well."