Great River Honor Flight gets donation

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A $1,000 donation to the Great River Honor Flight.

David Ard from the Carthage Golf Club presented Great River Honor Flight chairman and WGEM General Manager Carlos Fernandez with the donation. The proceeds are from a golf outing the Carthage Golf Club hosted back in July to help support the Honor Flight program.

 The next Great River Honor Flight is set for Saturday, October 14th from Hannibal.  

