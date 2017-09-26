Study ranks Illinois third in the nation for teachers

Categories like compensation, and turnover rates were used in the study.

A new study has revealed that the state of Illinois ranks high in taking care of its teachers.

Wallethub has recognized Illinois as the third best state in the nation for teachers. Brown County High School English teacher Jenny Zimmerman said on Tuesday that she finds that pleasantly surprising.

"We've done a lot of work to make sure that teachers are fairly compensated for their work." Zimmerman said. "It takes a lot of effort and time, and it's hard to bring people into the profession if they think they're going to have trouble paying their bills."

The study also ranked Illinois as the second in the nation for highest annual teacher salaries. Superintendent Vicki Phillips said that's a result of a variety of factors.

"Through cooperation, school districts, school boards, and local teacher unions have worked very hard to come up with compensation that is agreeable to folks." Phillips said.

Phillips also added that she hopes studies like this one lead to more people choosing to go into teaching.

"One of the things that was sort of a fad for awhile was to tell kids, especially kids graduating from high school not to go into teaching." Phillips said. "But instead my message is do think seriously about being a teacher. It's hard work."

Teachers like Zimmerman echoed Phillips' enthusiasm.

"I would say anybody who's interested in it, if it's somebody straight out of high school find a teacher ed program at a university, find one with a good reputation that feels like a good fit for you." Zimmerman said.

Missouri ranked 16th in the study, and Iowa ranked 18th. If you would like to view how other states fared, you can find the results here.