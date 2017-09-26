Hannibal-LaGrange University sends supplies to Harvey victims

HLGU sent around 20,000 pounds of supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims.

Hannibal-LaGrange University has lent a big helping hand to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Along with DOT Foods, HLGU sent around 20,000 pounds of food, and bottled water to storm victims.

The project was put together by student Dolores Hanniford, and University Public Relations Director Carolyn Carpenter said the results show just how caring the community is when people are in need.

"Their donations whether it be water, or food, or personal care items, it's just a wonderful feeling to know that Hannibal-LaGrange University, and the campus, and the community of Hannibal, are coming together to help people in Texas." Carpenter said.

Carpenter also said that HLGU plans on sending a mission team down to Houston during their fall break to help those affected by the storm.