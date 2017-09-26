Hannibal-LaGrange University sends supplies to Harvey victims - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal-LaGrange University sends supplies to Harvey victims

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
HLGU sent around 20,000 pounds of supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims. HLGU sent around 20,000 pounds of supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Hannibal-LaGrange University has lent a big helping hand to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Along with DOT Foods, HLGU sent around 20,000 pounds of food, and bottled water to storm victims. 

The project was put together by student Dolores Hanniford, and University Public Relations Director Carolyn Carpenter said the results show just how caring the community is when people are in need.

"Their donations whether it be water, or food, or personal care items, it's just a wonderful feeling to know that Hannibal-LaGrange University, and the campus, and the community of Hannibal, are coming together to help people in Texas." Carpenter said.

Carpenter also said that HLGU plans on sending a mission team down to Houston during their fall break to help those affected by the storm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.